AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Mary Kay Cabot reports Baker Mayfield is no longer an option for the Panthers via a trade. that Browns QBis no longer an option for the Panthers via a trade.

Josina Anderson notes that teams are watching for Mayfield to eventually be released, adding that the Browns are unlikely to release him due to his status as a former No.1 overall pick.

New Browns CB Martin Emerson told reporters he will bring “everything I have” to the team’s defensive backfield . ( Scott Petrak

Ravens

The Ravens selected injured Michigan DE David Ojabo at No.45 and GM Eric DeCosta is hopeful that he will be part of their defense sooner rather than later.

“We rely on our doctors and trainers,” DeCosta said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “They haven’t seen him since the re-checks and all those things in Indy, but they’re optimistic that at some point this year he’ll have a chance to play. . . . We’ve had multiple guys that have done it and come back with very, very predictable results. For us, there might be a delay, but we think he’ll come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football.”

According to Howard Balzer, the Ravens also had discussions with the Packers and Chiefs when looking to trade WR Marquise Brown .

. Brown said it was “very tough” to part ways with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson : “It was very tough. That was one of the toughest things was leaving Lamar. I talked to him. He understood and we still cool at the end of the day.” (Josh Weinfuss)

: “It was very tough. That was one of the toughest things was leaving Lamar. I talked to him. He understood and we still cool at the end of the day.” (Josh Weinfuss) Brown is confident that Baltimore will be able to figure out Jackson’s contract situation: “Lamar is one of the kind. I’m pretty sure they should figure it out.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Steelers

Steelers owner Art Rooney II is thrilled that the team was able to draft local QB Kenny Pickett in the first round.

“We are excited, obviously, to be able to introduce Kenny to you all today,” Rooney said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “And usually, I get to say to the individual, ‘Welcome to Pittsburgh,’ and today I get to say, ‘Welcome to this side of the building.’ It’s a great feeling to be able to do that. And it’s also something for me to be able to say that we drafted somebody who broke all of Dan Marino’s records in college, which is pretty special.”

Pickett is glad his hometown Steelers didn’t pass on him and plans to use fellow former Pittsburgh Panthers QB Dan Marino as a resource.

“It’s special,” Pickett said. “I’m glad they didn’t pass on me this year. It feels great to be here. I’ve talked to Dan a bunch. I’m going to continue to talk to him and use him as a resource. There’s comfort but there’s a job at hand, and I know what I have to do. I know how to go about my business, so I’m really excited to be here. That first game back in Heinz Field instead of being in blue and gold, it’ll be black and gold, I am really excited about that. I don’t know if I’m Dan Marino. He’s a hell of a guy to follow. He’s a guy I was chasing the whole time I was here at Pitt. He’s a great role model to have. … It’s unbelievable to be in the same sentence as him. I’ll just try to work as hard as I can to have a successful career like he had.”

During an appearance on NFL Network, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that Pickett has a chance to earn the starting job: “Yeah he certainly has a chance. … We felt he came ready-made, and hopefully that’s an asset to him being ready — if performance dictates.” (Ian Rapoport)