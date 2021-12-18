AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Jaguars

Chargers Chargers HC Brandon Staley has been impressed with third-round WR Josh Palmer‘s progress this year. “Since the second he got drafted and came here, he showed a real thirst for his game, a real hunger to work at his game,” Staley said, via NFL.com. “He’s one of these guys that’s here early getting into his routine, from a stretching standpoint, a warm-up standpoint. Then it’s after practice. He’s got his post-practice routine on the JUGS Machine and working on releases.”

Chargers’ TE Donald Parham posted an encouraging message along with a thumbs up on his social media accounts following his scary injury on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

posted an encouraging message along with a thumbs up on his social media accounts following his scary injury on Thursday night against the Chiefs. Adam Schefter notes that Parham will soon return home from the hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Chiefs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs brought in K Elliot Fry and K Sam Sloman for workouts. They ultimately signed Fry to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Ian Rapoport recently questioned if Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels would want the Jaguars’ head coaching job in the future.

“I think a better question is, is this a job Josh McDaniels would want? As he goes into this process now, that should be the question every time,” Rapoport said on Gresh and Keefe. “It’s a weird year for head-coach candidates. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of great candidates. This will probably be more of a year for the retreads, former head coaches than anything else — Dan Quinn, Doug Peterson, and Vance Joseph. I think those guys will be kind of hotter than some of the younger guys, but obviously, Josh is in that category. It’s just you do have Trevor Lawrence, who I think is going to be good, but honestly, watching him this year you really don’t know. Then you have an owner who has not covered himself in glory over his 10 years, or whatever it is in the NFL. [McDaniels] needs to make sure to look for a good, stable properly operating franchise, and I don’t know if this is one that he would want.”

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Daniel Jeremiah said that former Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer approached the situation with “a tremendous amount of arrogance” and alleges that this is eventually what led to his downfall.