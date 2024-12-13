Jaguars TE Evan Engram Out For Season With Torn Labrum

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced Friday that TE Evan Engram is out for the season with a torn labrum.

The plan is for Engram to undergo surgery to repair the labrum tear and you can expect the Jaguars to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Engram, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars in 2022 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag was $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

However, the two sides later agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million extension.

In 2024, Engram appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and caught 47 passes for 365 yards receiving and a touchdown.