AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper thinks the Chargers could explore a trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz if they’re unable to re-sign TE Hunter Henry . Ertz and the Eagles are destined for a breakup one way or another after an injury-plagued season and Popper thinks a fourth-round pick should do the trick.

Ertz would count $8.5 million against the cap for the Chargers but Popper says the team could restructure his deal and lower that for 2021.

If Ertz is dead set on an extension as he was with the Eagles, however, Popper doesn’t know if that makes sense for Los Angeles to commit to.

Chiefs

Given the injuries Chiefs LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz suffered this year, it wasn’t completely unforeseen that Kansas City would elect to move on this offseason. But it was still jarring to see the two bookend tackles in their Super Bowl win from a year ago be shown the door on Thursday.

“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said in a statement. “Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they’re good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers.”

Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert mentioned that he’s had two pre-draft conversations with the Chiefs and is scheduled for a third meeting this week. (Herbie Teope)