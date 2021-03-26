AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ new C Corey Linsley said he is hopeful to instill some of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ qualities into his new team.

“Aaron is the best in the business for a reason. And any type of advice I can give from him for the operation — 90 percent of what you see on TV from what Aaron done, that’s all preparation. It takes a lot of time and he had a hand in creating it,” Linsley said, via the team’s official Youtube. “So for me to be around that for seven years, hopefully I can bring a lot of that to the table in how Aaron prepares, how our operation was. He’s very creative. It’s impressive — it was impressive to watch him. Hopefully, I can bring that with my presence here.”

Linsley added that he intends on building chemistry with Chargers’ second-year QB Justin Herbert this offseason.

“We can talk about it as much as you want, but it’s going to take reps. And we’re going to have to get extra reps, get the feel for how [Herbert] wants the ball snapped, where he wants it,” Linsley said. “And a lot of that is going to take time, we’re going to have to put in extra work. But it needs to be done, so we’ll do it.”

Chargers’ new G Oday Aboushi‘s one-year, $1.6 million deal is fully guaranteed, including a $400,000 signing bonus, base salary of $1.2 million, and can earn $150,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

According to Over The Cap, the Chiefs will need to save $2,465,674 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.

Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen‘s one-year, $2.462 million extension includes a $137,500 signing bonus, and a guaranteed $2.325 million salary through a four-year qualifying contract. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

According to Over The Cap, the Raiders will need to save $3,459,745 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.

Greg A. Bedard reports that Raiders’ backup QB Marcus Mariota ‘s restructured contract includes a no-trade clause.

‘s restructured contract includes a no-trade clause. Raiders new DL Solomon Thomas‘ one-year, $3.25 million deal carries a max value of $5 million. He receives a guaranteed base salary of $1.99 million, a signing bonus of $750,000, $510,000 through per-game bonuses, and a $1.75 million playing-time, sacks, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson)