AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley commented on the arm strength that QB Justin Herbert has been displaying in training camp.

“How effortless he throws the football, his revolutions, his velocity — it kind of sneaks up on you,” Staley said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “He’s got a strong arm, and it’s coming, but it’s still catchable and pure for those receivers where they can bring it in cleanly.”

Herbert points out that one way the Chargers’ offense can improve is by throwing the ball to WR Mike Williams on a more consistent basis.

“We need to get him the ball more,” said Herbert of Williams. “He’s one of those guys that you just have to find out there. He’s going to get open. He’s so physical, fast, and strong that he’s going to win — jump balls, deep balls, and intermediate routes. I think we need to get him more involved in the short game and the quick game because he’s an incredible player.”

When it comes to what running backs they will deploy this season, it seems as though Staley will have a committee including RB Austin Ekeler and possibly rookie RB Larry Rountree.

“We really believe in having that diversity, that variety of runners that can really change the pace on a defense,” Staley said.

Chiefs

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown says he’s looking forward to proving he’s a left tackle in the NFL.

“I look forward to being able to get rid of the stigma of I can’t play left tackle in a pass-first offense,” Brown said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Whatever the scheme may have been in Baltimore, whatever it was, that’s what I look forward to, I look forward to blocking guys one-on-one, I look forward to all of those different situations in passing scenarios to take advantage of and really just try to showcase my ability and my talent.”

Brown Jr added that going against Chris Jones and Frank Clark in practice is only making him better.

“We’ve got some really good ends here,” Brown said. “I’ve been getting a ton of great work with Chris and Frank. Chris is a freak. His abilities and what he can do, I’m sure he’s going to have a great year. I’m just super excited he’s on my team.”

Raiders

Vic Tafur of The Athletic writes that Raiders DE Carl Nassib came off as “aloof and disinterested at times” last year, but he’s now “more locked in this season and a better teammate.”

“People in the building and teammates say he is more locked in this season and a better teammate than he was last year when he came off as aloof and disinterested at times,” Tafur writes. “Nassib had 2 1/2 sacks in 14 games last season and definitely looks more active this camp, resembling the player who had 12 1/2 sacks combined the previous two seasons.”