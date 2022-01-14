AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Gilbert Manzano confirmed with Chargers HC Brandon Staley that the Chargers fired ST coordinator Derius Swinton.
- Free-agent DE Jamal Davis visited the Chargers. (Doug Kyed)
Chiefs
- Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice Thursday and it was later announced on Friday that he would not play in the first round of the playoffs. (Adam Teicher)
- Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy said the other running backs on the roster are ready to step up if Edwards-Helaire cannot go, but added: “Clyde is going to do everything he can to be out there this weekend.” (Teicher)
- Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill went from a full participant in Wednesday’s practice to a limited participant Thursday. (Field Yates)
Raiders
- According to Albert Breer, the Raiders locker room loves interim HC Rich Bisaccia and the game goes for GM Mike Mayock.
- Breer says Raiders owner Mark Davis will at the very least want to give him a fair shot at retaining the full-time job.
- If the Raiders want to make a splash hire, Breer says this is where Jim Harbaugh could come in or Las Vegas could at the very least check in about a trade for a notable head coach such as Mike Tomlin.
- Raiders HC Rich Bisaccia does not expect LB Nicholas Morrow to play this weekend: “As of now, he won’t be playing.” (Paul Gutierrez)
