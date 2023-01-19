AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- According to the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, former Chargers OC Joe Lombardi was actually HC Brandon Staley‘s fourth choice when he hired his first offensive coordinator in 2021. At the time, Staley wanted 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, or Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.
- None worked out, so Staley turned to Lombardi who was his offensive coordinator when he was in college and helped him get his start coaching in the NFL.
- Browns DB coach Jeff Howard is interviewing for the Chargers’ vacant linebacker coach job this week. (Jake Trotter)
- Chargers GM Tom Telesco said QB Justin Herbert will have input on their search for a new offensive coordinator. (Lindsey Thiry)
- Telesco said he hasn’t been in touch with Herbert’s representation regarding a contract extension but will ramp up talks in the coming weeks. (Lindsey Thiry)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is unlikely to play in Saturday’s Divisional Round: “We backed off on him (Wednesday) just to see if he could get going. It’s not for a lack of effort. He’s working through it.” (Nate Taylor)
- Reid added that TE Jody Fortson (elbow) and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) are “probably not” going to be activated from injured reserve in time for Saturday’s game. (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur mentions he knows Raiders GM Dave Ziegler was intrigued by Florida QB Anthony Richardson when he scouted him live when Florida played against Tennessee.
- If the Raiders elect to draft a quarterback, Tafur expects them to pursue a veteran bridge starter like Jacoby Brissett or even Jarrett Stidham.
- Tafur points out Raiders HC Josh McDaniels absolutely loves Patriots QB Mac Jones, which is worth keeping in mind if there’s an opportunity down the road to acquire him.
- The Raiders are currently exploring all options at quarterback going into next season. While no decision has been made, Bucs QB Tom Brady is viewed as “one” of the potential options. (Josina Anderson)
