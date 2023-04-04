AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said they let LB Drue Tranquill walk because of the unexpected availability of LB Eric Kendricks.

“It was more about the opportunity to onboard Eric Kendricks,” Staley said via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “Very appreciative for Drue. I thought Drue played really well for us, and I wish him a lot of luck in Kansas City. It’s the tough part of this position, is seeing people that you care about, see people who played for you move on,” Staley added. “But, I think this is more about the opportunity to add what we feel like is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, a guy that I know a lot about, a guy that really fits where we’re trying to go defensively. I feel like he can bring a lot to our defense in the middle of it.”

Staley believes Kendrick’s addition to the team’s defense will be seamless.