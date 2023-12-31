AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Khalil Mack eclipsed 100 career sacks on Sunday with a sack of Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham . (Daniel Popper)

Chargers TE Gerald Everett was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy discussed the chemistry between WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and QB Patrick Mahomes and said the two have developed a great bond over the past two seasons.

“You have different receivers at different times, and there’s going to be some throws here or there that you missed, but they’re working through all that,” Nagy said, via Chiefs Wire. “I know you’d love to hear well; it should be fixed by now. But they’re continuing. They’ve had some big moments together, they really have over the past two years, and they’ve had some ones that they missed. So what do we do? Well, Why did we miss on a certain throw? And so we continue to work through that. But MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) has had a phenomenal attitude this entire time; Pat (Patrick Mahomes) has been the same way.”

Nagy explained the team has held themselves accountable which has allowed them to quickly correct mistakes.

“From my standpoint of what I witnessed with these players right now as we go through this is a lot of great honesty,” Nagy said. “A lot of great accountability, which I’ve been saying, but also positivity of trying to figure out how we fix it and it’s not okay, this isn’t fixable. It’s hard work in trying to do it. Those guys are part of the crew of eleven. Trying to get that fixed and work better, maybe we see more of that coming up.”

Raiders

Jeremy Fowler reports that Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce has positioned himself well to earn the job full-time and has impressed owner Mark Davis.