AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic wrote a Chargers’ mailbag going through some of the biggest talking points leading up to the draft.

Popper lists receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle, offensive line, linebacker and running back as the six positions the Chargers “should be prioritizing.”

Currently slotted to pick number five overall, Popper would only consider a trade-down if it includes an additional first-round pick in 2024.

Popper says he “could see five to six” rookies finding important roles on the team next season.

TCU S Millard Bradford has had an official 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

has had an official 30 visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler) UCLA DE Laiatu Latu had an official visit with the Chargers, though it counts as a local and not as a “30” visit. (Billy Marshall)

Chiefs

The Chiefs first played in Dallas from 1960-1962 before moving to Kansas City where they’ve been ever since. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson advocates for them to return home as he looks to add another NFL team to the city.

“The connections are so deep, the history is so rich,” Johnson said, via Lukas Weese of The Athletic. “We actually could put together the deals that would make sense for them to get them here.”

“It’s not about us. It’s about what’s in the best interests of these organizations we care about. I believe there’s an argument to be made to Jerry Jones that is not hurtful and potentially beneficial to the Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys to be the epicenter of football by having two NFL franchises, one in each conference, that compete here every single week and bring attention to this market.”

TCU S Millard Bradford has had an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

Raiders

Air Force DB Trey Taylor has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Greg Auman)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Greg Auman) Georgia State OT Travis Glover has an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)

has an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Justin Melo) Oklahoma DL Jonah Laulu met with the Raiders at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Raiders at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin, Michigan DE Braiden McGregor, and North Carolina LB Amari Gainer took official visits with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)