AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Jim Harbaugh

Chargers
- The Chargers worked out DE Jamal Davis on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire practicing today: “He moved around well. We’ll see tomorrow and how he back-to-backs these things. We’ll see how he does as we go forward.” (Sam McDowell)
- Chiefs veteran DE Melvin Ingram wants to remain in Kansas City next season: “I’ve definitely got a lot of desire”. (Adam Teicher)
- The Chiefs hosted WR Chris Finke for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur points out that all the sources connecting Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders are coming from outside Las Vegas, although it doesn’t behoove the team to tip their hand in a coaching search and they are still looking for a new GM.
- Tafur talked to someone close to Michigan who thinks Harbaugh could be trying to leverage a new deal after being forced into a pay cut last year. Another NFL source called the rumors linking him to Las Vegas “noise.”
- The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner says Harbaugh and Michigan have been engaged in contract extension talks that appear to be going well. At this point, it’s a question of what Harbaugh wants.
- Baumgardner and Austin Meek report negotiations have included incentives that could raise Harbaugh’s compensation to $8-$10 million a year if he has another season at Michigan like this past one. However, they add higher-ups at the school wonder if Harbaugh is just waiting for an NFL offer to bolt.
- While some around the NFL think owner Mark Davis wants a splashy hire, one executive pointed out that could be Patriots OC Josh McDaniels instead of Harbaugh. (Ben Standig)
