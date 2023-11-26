AFC Notes: Chargers, Raiders, Texans

Chargers

Chargers rookie WR Quentin Johnston revealed that during the first ten games, he felt hesitant and has now shifted his mindset and focus, which he will attempt to do for the rest of the year.

“Obviously, whatever I was doing at first wasn’t working,” Johnston said, via ESPN. “Honestly, I was kind of holding myself back a little bit. I feel like that’s, in my mind, obviously just not acceptable. So I’m just kind of changing how I approach everything a little bit differently. I didn’t want it to be like this. I didn’t want to start this slow, but that’s how it happened. I can’t go back and fix anything, but I can’t fix what is ahead of me. So that’s all I focus on.”

“I feel like where I am right now is where I’m supposed to be on my journey,” Johnston added. “Getting through this. Me just kind of figuring everything out. I’m not really worried about how I match over with everybody else right now because I know what I’m capable of, and I keep working at it every day until I get to that point.”

Chargers DT Austin Johnson was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is excited for the return of veteran WR Hunter Renfrow to the lineup.

“He is an impact player,” Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “He is very difficult to guard with the option routes. He has that freedom to find an open space, and he does a very good job of it. I keep calling him ‘Crazy Legs’ because when you watch him, you don’t know where … I’m trying to figure out what he’s about to do. It’s really good to see … and as we continue to go through this process, (Josh) Jacobs, Davante (Adams), Jakobi (Meyers), you’re talking about four elite players there.The more we can get (Renfrow) going, the better for Aidan (O’Connell).”

Pierce was also asked how the team would handle Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in their upcoming matchup and noted that Kelce is a Hall of Fame player.

“Last year we hit him with D-ends and linebackers, and that’s when he gets into these kind of freedom routes,” Pierce added. “So now it’s all unscripted, and he’s probably more dangerous at that point. There are certain concepts that you expect, and he breaks all the rules. He is very savvy and is going to be in the Hall of Fame one day. When you are playing against a guy that is going to be a gold jacket, all eyes, all hands, all bodies need to be on him for 60 minutes.”

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs was fined $5,643 for unnecessary roughness.

Texans

Texans rookie WR Tank Dell has had a strong season playing with fellow rookie QB C.J. Stroud and was asked to comment on some of his game skills.

“Everybody in the NFL is good,” Dell said, via Aaron Wilson. “Everybody excels at certain things. Me being fast and quick and knowing how to be a separator, that’s my God-given ability. I work on that and God gave me that. That’s what I try to use to the best of my advantage. Other players use their physicality. I can get physical when I want to.”

Dell commented on the teams that passed him for other wide receivers in the draft class.

“It’s just extra motivation that made me walk around with two chips on my shoulder,” Dell continued. “When I do get my chance to go out there and perform in front of millions of people, I just try my best and do what I have to do and God blesses me. I still remember those names, I’ve got them written down. Nothing personal. I feel like the hardest worker is going to go the farthest. I’m always going to be the hardest worker in the room.”

Stroud and Dell have developed both chemistry and a close friendship that involves them talking about football off the field as well.

“I’m super proud to see the fruits of his labor pay off and he’s going to continue to do great things,” Stroud said of Dell. “He’s definitely a superstar in this league. He’s going to continue to show that. I’m really proud of that dude. He works his tail off every day… I think it just kind of happened naturally. I think that’s how real friendships work. You don’t force it. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. So, we just had a lot of similarities and differences, and we were just cool. It isn’t really anything crazy. I don’t think we try to do make it work or anything, we were just cool. It’s been cool to just have a good friend to lean on, not only on the field, but off as well. So, yeah, that’s my brother.”