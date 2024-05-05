J.J. Watt: I Told DeMeco Ryans I’d Return To Texans If They ‘Absolutely Need It’

Retired DL J.J. Watt told reporters that if Texans HC DeMeco Ryans absolutely needed his help, he would “be there.”

“I’m a very fortunate, lucky man, I have a beautiful wife, I have a beautiful son. I’ve had 12 great years in this league and I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great,” Watt said, via ESPN.com. “I told DeMeco [Ryans] last year: ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but, if you ever do call, I’ll be there.’ And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I’ll tell him that, because I’m not going to keep training [the way] I’ve been training.”

Watt admits he doesn’t anticipate the team calling him about a return to the NFL, but he reiterated that he’d be willing to help.

“He knows he ever truly does need it, I’ll be there for him,” Watt said. “But I don’t anticipate that happening, because they have a very good crew. I hope that everybody stays extremely healthy and they dominate and they don’t need any bodies, and I just get to watch and enjoy it from the couch.”

Watt retired last year and has been working as a CBS analyst.

Watt, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million.

In 2022, Watt appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 39 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and seven pass deflections.

For his career, Watt appeared in 151 games over 12 seasons for the Texans and Cardinals and recorded 586 total tackles, 195 tackles for loss, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, two interceptions both returned for touchdowns, 70 pass deflections and one safety.

He has been named the NFL defensive player of the year three times, was a five-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.