AFC Notes: Gabriel Davis, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed WR Gabriel Davis in free agency to help with the loss of WR Calvin Ridley. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson shared Davis isn’t practicing yet as a previous injury hinders him.

“Gabe is still working through an injury, so he’s not really participating,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “He’s out there and learning.”

“I think we’ll have a better understanding going into OTAs, and coming out of OTAs even, we’ll see how much Gabe can give us. I don’t want to put him through something that’s going to set him back either.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is relieved to be able to take this offseason to get even more familiar with the offense instead of going through the draft process. With Houston’s number of rookie contributors last year, Stroud thinks a whole offseason together can help this group tremendously.

“I was meeting every team,” Stroud said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “Going through offense after offense, meeting with a new coordinator, meeting with a new head coach next week, then finally got here and everything just ramped up.”

“I’m coming to the same offense, and I get to slow down and really get better at what we’re trying to get done this next year. So I’m very excited for that. Really all of the rookies coming into Year 2, everything is starting to slow down, and the wheels aren’t turning so much up in your head. You’re starting to play ball.”

Titans

The Titans selected first-round OT JC Latham with pick No. 7 in the draft after Latham spent his career at RT for Alabama. Tennessee OL coach Bill Callahan feels good about Latham’s ability to transition to LT.

“I think, number one, his athleticism,” Callahan said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “All the measurable traits that he has. And then you add in the size and power, strength. It adds up to making that move. . . . I think if you have the athleticism, you have the strength and you have the muscle memory to be able to change some skill sets, I think it’s doable.”