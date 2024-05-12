AFC Notes: Jarvis Landry, Treylon Burks, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville hosted veteran free agent WR Jarvis Landry at their rookie minicamp to tryout and see what he can still provide. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson recapped Landry’s day and gave insight on whether they will sign Landry.

“He’s obviously played several years in this league and been a talented guy and just see where he’s at,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “He was out of ball I believe in 2023, and 2022 was kind of his last time, he’s been hurt a little bit. We’ll see where he’s at health-wise, and just see where he’s at.”

“We understand with Jarvis, he’s played a ton of football, right, so we know that. Maybe there’s a different expectation with a guy like Jarvis, but I think more than anything just kind of seeing where he is physically, mentally. The rookies, they don’t know anything right now, so it’s different.”

Texans

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Texans’ second-round DB Kamari Lassiter and third-round DB Calen Bullock are expected to contribute “right away.”

and third-round DB are expected to contribute “right away.” Fowler writes Houston wanted to add defensive backs after spending in free agency on DE Danielle Hunter.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan told WR Treylon Burks that he’ll line up all over the offense and will carve out a role for the team.

“We’ve told him that from the beginning he’s going to play inside, he’s going to play outside,” Callahan said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “He’s going to carve out a role for himself.”

Titans WR coach Tyke Tolbert told Burks he needs to get his confidence back and that he has the ability to succeed at this level.

“You’re the same guy who I saw kill Alabama DBs, kill LSU DBs,” Tolbert said. “In the NFL, guess who you’re playing against? You gotta continue to be you and control what you can control.“