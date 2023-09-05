AFC Notes: Chidobe Awuzie, Alex Highsmith, Bengals, Patriots, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor is excited about having CB Chidobe Awuzie back healthy for Week 1, where he will likely matchup against his former teammate with the Cowboys, Browns WR Amari Cooper.

“Arguably one of the smartest corners in the league. I haven’t coached every corner, but he’s just got those instincts and that awareness,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “He’s physically as talented as anyone, so there’s a lot that he brings to the table that people see and people don’t see. It’s good to get him back in the huddle and have him back out there taking reps. He really makes those receivers work for everything that they get. I know that they would tell you that. He’s a great weapon to have back there.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said QB Mac Jones has been impressive this offseason and is looking forward to him taking a step forward this season after a strong training camp.

“Mac’s had a really solid spring and camp,” Belichick said, via PFT. “Very similar to what we talked about with [WR Kendrick] Bourne. Out there every day, ready to go. [He’s] in excellent physical condition and, I would say, made a lot of improvement over the course of the spring and training camp in reads, decision-making, and timing, getting more work timing with the guys he’s throwing to. He seems like he — again, similar to what we talked about with KB — had a good camp, works hard, ready to go. I’m looking forward to the season here with Mac.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith found that opposing offensive tackles quickly caught on to his spin move and that he needed to do something fresh in order to get to the quarterback. He also spoke about his new contract and the idea that he is better when fellow pass-rusher LB T.J. Watt is on the field.

“That’s when I knew I had to get better at it,” Highsmith said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “You can’t live in this league with one move. You have to have a counter move that is just as good as your main move, so I worked on getting better at it.”

“The contract didn’t change who I am, it didn’t change my work ethic,” Highsmith added. “That’s just who I am as a person. I am a guy who shows up to practice every day and goes to work to get better. I am out there grinding. If they are going to give me a day off, then I will take it. That’s just who I am. I want to be out there and get better. I feel good and I am ready to go.”

“It is what it is,” Highsmith replied when asked about his stats with and without Watt. “My goal is to surpass what I did last year. … If anything, it is more motivation and fuel. I try not to listen to the outside noise. I focus on what I can do. I wanted that double-digit mark last year and got that. Now I want to do more than I did last year.”