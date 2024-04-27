Steelers Officially Sign Five Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday evening that they’ve officially signed five undrafted free agents to contracts following the draft.

The full list includes:

West Virgin CB Beanie Bishop Charlotte OLB Julius Welschof Michigan State LB Jacoby Windmon Georgia RB Daijun Edwards Central Florida QB John Rhys Plumlee

Edwards, 23, was a one-year starter at Georgia. He led the team in rushing last season, but missed two games with a knee injury.

For his career, Edwards appeared in 51 games and started 10 while totaling 2,082 yards on 391 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 343 yards receiving and 24 total touchdowns.