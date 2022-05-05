AFC Notes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Patriots

Chiefs

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs invited undrafted Virginia RB Devin Darrington to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said that the team was intrigued with seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson throughout the draft process and is excited to get him in the building, mostly due to his character and football acumen.

“Yeah, I think going through the process here, we’ve all kind of seen him over the years,” Grier said, via Dolphins Wire. “It seems like every year Kansas State pulls a big upset over someone and he has a game that people end up talking about. He’s a competitive kid that’s smart, tough. He’s got some athletic ability. I always appreciate how he played and how their coaches and people around him talked about the character and the person. It was always intriguing and then we got to the point here at the end where there is a guy that has some potential to develop as a quarterback and has some upside. We’re excited. The coaching staff and Mike (McDaniel), I’ll let him speak on that but they followed suit with their work.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel emphasized Thompson’s competitiveness on the field as a desirable attribute for the team.

“You’re excited when you turn on the tape and you see a guy with passion play the position of quarterback,” McDaniel explained. “You could feel his command and his competitiveness and that’s something that the entire team benefits from because you’re touching the ball all the time and making decisions. We felt good about that opportunity. I just really like the way he played the game and how competitive he was. I think that everyone will be excited that we added another competitor to the team and move forward in that way. Skylar by far had the best audience, too, around him. (laughter) They were all great but I think he had like several people screaming in his ear and into the phone because it was that loud. A lot of people were excited about it.”

Patriots

Patriots’ undrafted QB D’Eriq King has been told that he will play “a little bit of everything” on offense, including wide receiver, quarterback, and running back.

“I’m excited, it’s good,” King said, via Aaron Wilson. “I was a little nervous because of the unknown, but I was blessed enough to sign with a team like the Patriots. I’m thankful for the opportunity. It was an exciting time. I talked to Matt Groh, and he was excited. I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything — receiver, quarterback, running back — whatever I can do to stick.”

King added that he feels motivated to prove that he can be a versatile offensive weapon.

“Absolutely, definitely motivated to prove my worth. I’m just excited to play football, period. I’m definitely motivated, and you have a chip on your shoulder, whether you get drafted or not. I’ve played quarterback my whole life, but I think I can be a pretty good receiver as well.”

King said that his goal for this season is to make the active roster and be a playmaker on offense and special teams.

“Definitely make the team, but I want to make plays as well,” King said. “I want to do what I can to be seen and have the opportunity to make the team. I’m going to try to get on special teams, too.”