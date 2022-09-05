AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Steelers

Chiefs

Josh Gordon revealed the Chiefs wanted to re-sign him to their practice squad but he liked the opportunity the Titans were offering him and also trained with RB Derrick Henry during the offseason. (Terry McCormick)

Chiefs placed TE Blake Bell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams is highly concerned about his legacy this season, wanting to continue to build on his impressive resume and secure a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when all is said and done.

“At this point, my motivation is my kids, my family, my legacy, stuff like that,” Adams said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I want a uniform feeling that Davante Adams is ultimately wanting to be a legend, or going to be a legend, or when they look back on it, he was a legend. So that’s what I’m looking at doing. And you got to win a lot to do that, and you got to go out there and stack a pretty decent resume. So, I’m still going.”

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly writes Steelers HC Mike Tomlin will likely give QB Mitchell Trubisky a longer leash than outsiders might expect. History says first-round QB Kenny Pickett will start at some point in 2022 but it might not be until later in the season.

The Steelers haven't announced a Week 1 starter yet but they announced Trubisky is one of their 2022 team captains on Monday. He was also listed as the starter on a depth chart released by the team.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Steelers’ recently acquired OLB Malik Reed agreed to a reworked deal to bring his base value down from $2.433 million to $1.5 million.