AFC Notes: Chiefs, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Raiders

Chiefs

Josina Anderson reports that Chiefs coach Greg Lewis is expected to visit the Commanders to discuss a role with the team.

Raiders

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said it’s not assured that they’ll find an “immediate answer” at quarterback this offseason.

“We’re in charge of filling the most important position on the team,” Ziegler said, via ProFootballTalk. “There’s some pressure that comes along with that, and however we fill it, it doesn’t mean we’re going to have an immediate answer this year. But, at the end of the day, we have to have an answer in some form or fashion. There’s pressure that comes along with it. That’s also part of the excitement too.”

Ravens

Ravens new OC Todd Monken isn’t concerned about Lamar Jackson possibly missing time throughout their offseason program and will cater his system around Jackson if he returns.

“Sure, he’ll be behind, but it’s still just football,” Monken said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Sometimes we make this out to be way too much. We’ll cater to what he knows and play.”

Monken admits it’ll be a challenge to get acclimated with Jackson if he misses time in training.

“I mean it’s like any player, the more time you spend with them, the more comfortable they get with any system. That’s more relationship, and that’s part of it. And there’s a big part of that relationship from a quarterback, coordinator, playcaller, position coach where they’re comfortable and there’s a trust. And that’s built over time.”

When asked about whether Jackson’s long-term availability played into his decision to sign with Baltimore, Monken said he wanted to join a team with structure and a great defense.

“Sure, any player that’s part of a roster where you’re going into, you have an interest of what the roster’s gonna look like,” Monken said. “But ultimately I want to be someplace where [there’s] structure, organization, great on defense from top to bottom. And everybody I talked to said you want to be a Baltimore Raven, you wanna be a part of that organization moving forward.”