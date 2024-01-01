AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Sean Payton, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton praised QB Jarrett Stidham, who got the win in his first start following the controversial benching of QB Russell Wilson.

“I thought he was good,” Payton said, via the team website. “I thought he was collected, calm. I thought he played with really good poise. He felt experienced relative to a guy who hasn’t had as many minutes maybe as some others. You certainly didn’t feel that during the course of the game. I thought he was efficient in and out of the huddle. I thought he made some good throws for us overall until I see the tape. I thought it went pretty good.”

Broncos G Quinn Meinerz was fined $7,251 for unnecessary roughness.

Chiefs

There were some heated moments between the Chiefs and Bengals, with Kansas City securing the victory despite trash-talking between Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Chiefs defenders CB L’Jarius Sneed and DT Chris Jones.

“I started it off,” Chase said of the second-quarter scuffle, via ESPN. “Their whole defense was mad at me. It started at the beginning of the game. You’ve seen it. Everybody’s seen it. That’s just what I like to do. I just be under people’s skin sometimes. They got a good up front, that’s it.”

“We had some words. I went up to him after the game, told him ‘good game’,” Sneed told FOX4 KC. “But you know, check the stats.” “We don’t comment. We just play, man. We don’t really talk. We don’t engage with the back-and-forth. They do this every year,” Jones added on Chase’s comments.