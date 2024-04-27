Broncos Sign UDFA DL Jaylon Allen

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing Memphis DL Jaylon Allen as an UDFA.

Pelissero adds Allen will receive $110k guaranteed including a $10k signing bonus.

Allen was a three-year starter at Memphis and attended the university from 2019-2023. He earned Second-Team All-AAC in 2023 along with Honorable Mention in 2022.

In total, Allen recorded 77 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.