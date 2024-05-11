AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ fourth-round WR Troy Franklin is grateful for the opportunity to prove himself in the NFL.

“It is just a dream come true,” Franklin said, via BroncosWire. “I’m so glad that somebody just gave me a chance, the Broncos gave me a chance to go out there and showcase my talent and do whatever I need to do to help the team. It is very great to be back with my guy who I played with in college.”

Denver had a private workout with Nix during the pre-draft process and used Franklin as his receiver. Franklin thinks he made a good first impression on the organization.

“That day, pretty much I just had the workout for them,” Franklin said. “Bo Nix had the meeting and everything like that. I just kind of went out there and caught for him. It was really more spot catching, but I just wanted to make sure that it obviously looked like I was catching the ball easily, fluidly, all of that good stuff. They had me run a couple of top of the routes, and did that just fluid. So just making sure I had good conversations with them and things like that. I think I gave off a good first impression to them when they were out there.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy isn’t concerned that weighing 169 pounds will affect his success at the NFL level.

“I weighed in at 169,” Worthy said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “I don’t think I took big hits, I delivered them. I feel like it’s not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that’s the big thing in the league. Don’t, obviously, don’t try to go hit a 250-pound linebacker. Just understanding your strengths, like I said. D-Jack came into the league at 169 and understood his strengths, so just using your strengths to your strength.”

Raiders

Lions first-round CB Terrion Arnold claimed the Raiders had a coin flip between him and first-round TE Brock Bowers at pick No. 13. Las Vegas GM Tom Telesco turned that rumor down and reiterated Bowers was always their top choice.

“Typically, I use a magic 8-ball and not a coin,” Telesco said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “But no, part of that draft process, and we do this really two weeks, we’ll go through all the different scenarios of what could happen in the first round and how we would react to is and discuss it. When you’re picking 13, there aren’t that many scenarios to go through. So obviously we had gone through the scenario of players being gone and Brock Bowers is there, and we discussed in a small group — if that happened like, hey, we’re gonna take Brock. So we had gone through the process.”

“On draft day, certainly in the first round and a little bit in the second round, there’s not a whole lot of discussion when you’re on the clock because you’ve already gone through the scenario of what could play out and what you’re going to do. So that’s what happened with Brock.”