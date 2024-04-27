Broncos Sign UDFA RB Blake Watson

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing Memphis RB Blake Watson as an UDFA.

Watson, 24, was a two-star recruit out of North Carolina in 2018 where he committed to Old Dominion as a wide receiver. He transitioned to running back in 2019 and spent five years at Old Dominion before transferring to Memphis in 2022.

For his career, Watson rushed 590 times for 3,296 yards (5.6 YPC) with 28 touchdowns, to go along with 113 receptions for 928 yards (8.2 YPC) and 6 receiving touchdowns.