AFC Notes: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said he did not feel the need to address QB Russell Wilson since their sideline interaction: “Russ and I have a great relationship.” (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is determined to not be the forgotten man in Kansas City’s backfield now that RB Isiah Pacheco is the starter and noted that he will do his best to maximize the opportunities he receives. He seemed to keep his word with a strong performance over the Patriots while Pacheco was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“You can say always stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” Edwards-Helaire explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “But it was more of just realizing what everything is around you and I really just being, athlete, but not only it just being a person, I realized like, Okay, everybody has their own way of life. And this is a sport, don’t get it wrong, but I need to make sure my mental right before I do anything else. I was able to do a lot of things. I mean, I got engaged, I had the whole nine yards when everybody felt like Clyde might be in the dumps, I was probably on my highest horse.”

“That’s just one of those things you take whatever is the light of the situation, and you brighten it up. And then now it’s everybody just talking about the opportunity,” Edwards-Helaire added. “The opportunity was getting drafted and being able to be in this position. So, always had that opportunity, but you know, they just marking it up for me.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that Pacheco is likely to return against the Raiders after undergoing shoulder surgery. (Nate Taylor)