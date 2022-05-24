AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

New Colts QB Nick Foles will earn $2.5 million in 2022 and has $1 million in guaranteed salary. (Brad Spielberger)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is impressed with No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker‘s ability to be critical of himself. That type of drive is why the team felt comfortable betting on Walker with the top pick even though he was more of a projection than other options.

“He’s been doing really well,” Pederson said via Jags Wire. “He’s been in here all last week and really embracing the role, obviously been working at the one position and doing extremely well. He’s such a pro. He’s so hard on himself. He doesn’t want to make a mistake and you just have to tell him, ‘Hey, just calm down, relax, everything’s going to be okay. We have plenty of time before we play a game.’ But you like players like that who are critical of themselves and their performance because they want to do well, and he’s been one of those guys.”

