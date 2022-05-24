AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- New Colts QB Nick Foles will earn $2.5 million in 2022 and has $1 million in guaranteed salary. (Brad Spielberger)
- The deal is for two years and the second year has a base salary of $3.5 million. (Field Yates)
Jaguars
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is impressed with No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker‘s ability to be critical of himself. That type of drive is why the team felt comfortable betting on Walker with the top pick even though he was more of a projection than other options.
“He’s been doing really well,” Pederson said via Jags Wire. “He’s been in here all last week and really embracing the role, obviously been working at the one position and doing extremely well. He’s such a pro. He’s so hard on himself. He doesn’t want to make a mistake and you just have to tell him, ‘Hey, just calm down, relax, everything’s going to be okay. We have plenty of time before we play a game.’ But you like players like that who are critical of themselves and their performance because they want to do well, and he’s been one of those guys.”
Titans
- Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com could see another addition before the season begins at wide receiver, as he doesn’t think the team is content with their current group.
- Wyatt is expecting OL Dillon Radunz to compete at right tackle, along with third-round OL Nicholas Petit-Frere.
- Wyatt adds Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones will battle it out at left guard, with Radunz potentially competing there as well. Jones could also be in the competition at right tackle.
- Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks was in and out during practice, with HC Mike Vrabel unwilling to comment on his conditioning or potential allergy issues. (Terry McCormick)
- Vrabel praised rookie QB Malik Willis for having a great attitude and taking advantage of his opportunities. (Mike Giardi)
- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill says he meant no disrespect by what he said about Willis and prides himself on being a good teammate. He added that he is disappointed with how his comments were taken out of context. (Ben Arthur)
- Vrabel revealed CB Caleb Farley is still working through his rehab process as he has been practicing in OTAs and has added weight: “It doesn’t look like his jersey is hanging on a coat hanger.” (Wyatt)
