AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday doesn’t plan on changing quarterbacks from QB Nick Foles to QB Sam Ehlinger, despite the three-interception performance Foles had against the Chargers on Monday night.

“Anytime there’s change, you try to get acclimated as fast as you can and get the timing down,” Foles said, via NFL.com. “We had a really good week of practice and unfortunately the execution wasn’t good enough to win this game.”

“I said I didn’t think a change was going to help us move the ball any more effectively,” Saturday said after the loss. “I don’t think making another change is going to spark it. Sam has had his shot as well. I wasn’t here when that happened. As Nick was practicing, we felt like he gave us the best opportunity, and unfortunately, tonight was not his night.”

“I want to see them play a consistent, full game,” Saturday said of the team. “We just haven’t put it together yet. We’ll talk about this one, situational football, on third down, they convert, we don’t, and they stay on the field and fatigue you. We didn’t.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith hopes to have first-round G Kenyon Green back against the Jaguars after he has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. (Brooks Kubena)

hopes to have first-round G back against the Jaguars after he has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. (Brooks Kubena) Texans Teagan Quitoriano hyperextended his knee with an MRI revealing that there was no structural damage due to the injury. ( sixth-round TEhyperextended his knee with an MRI revealing that there was no structural damage due to the injury. ( Aaron Wilson

Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing says that the team needs to be wise about how they use third-round QB Malik Willis in RPO-specific packages as the season winds down, but still considers it to be an asset that he can bring to the offense. (Paul Kuharsky)