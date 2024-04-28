Tank Dell Was Victim Of Shooting, Released From Hospital With ‘Minor’ Wound

The Houston Texans announced Sunday that WR Tank Dell was the victim of a shooting Saturday night.

According to the team, Dell suffered a “minor” wound and has been released from the hospital.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

Aaron Wilson reports that Dell was in Florida and an innocent bystander in a mass shooting at a nightclub. Wilson says he’s expected to make a full recovery and was not involved in an altercation.

Dell is working his way back from a leg fracture he suffered last year.

Dell, 24, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection. The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,034,381 in 2023.

In 2023, Dell appeared in 10 games for the Texans and caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

We wish Dell a speedy recovery.