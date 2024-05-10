AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites an anonymous AFC scout who thinks the Jaguars got a gem in seventh-round DE Myles Cole : “He’s long as hell, big as hell, fast as hell. Change of direction is not great, play wasn’t great, but there’s a lot to work with.”

: “He’s long as hell, big as hell, fast as hell. Change of direction is not great, play wasn’t great, but there’s a lot to work with.” Fowler reports Jacksonville also strongly considered drafting CB Terrion Arnold at No. 23 overall but the organization wanted a receiver with “dominant traits” to replace Calvin Ridley, leading them to select WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville City Council president Ron Salem announced

Texans

Former Texans DL J.J. Watt revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that while he is confident he could return to playing, it would take a dire situation in Houston to bring him out of retirement even though he told HC DeMeco Ryans he would be available if needed.

“The only thing you’d ever come back for now is if the exact right situation happened where you have a chance to do something you have never done before,” Watt said. “That’s the only scenario that could ever bring you out because you also have to look at the opposite side of that and all the bad shit that could happen.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan believes the veteran receivers can help the development of QB Will Levis . (Terry McCormick)

believes the veteran receivers can help the development of QB . (Terry McCormick) Callahan called new WR Tyler Boyd a “fantastic slot receiver and awesome addition to the locker room.” (McCormick)

a “fantastic slot receiver and awesome addition to the locker room.” (McCormick) Regarding WR Treylon Burks , Callahan is impressed and noted he will learn all different receiver positions. (McCormick)

, Callahan is impressed and noted he will learn all different receiver positions. (McCormick) Callahan also stated Burks hit a top speed of 22 mph in practice. (Turron Davenport)

On the addition of Boyd, Callahan told Burks the move was about “adding good players and making the team better” not replacing him. (McCormick)

Callahan on Levis: “Levis is pretty dialed in about getting better every day. He’s optimistic that he can make a big jump in his second year.” (McCormick)

He also noted the team’s offensive linemen are working to change their stance, technique, approach and other details to maximize their abilities. (McCormick)

Callahan talked about OTs Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan : “I see young players that are ascending and have traits and talent. They have the ability to be starting right tackles and tackles in this league.” (McCormick)

and : “I see young players that are ascending and have traits and talent. They have the ability to be starting right tackles and tackles in this league.” (McCormick) At safety, Callahan said “there is definitely room to add” and they are having conversations with free agents. (McCormick)

On the comparisons between Levis and QB Joe Burrow : “Will is not Joe and he doesn’t have to be. He can still be a really good quarterback. He doesn’t have to be Joe Burrow; he just has to be Will Levis.” (McCormick)

: “Will is not Joe and he doesn’t have to be. He can still be a really good quarterback. He doesn’t have to be Joe Burrow; he just has to be Will Levis.” (McCormick) Callahan acknowledged Levis’ physical playstyle but he doesn’t want him lowering his shoulder to run through tacklers. (Jim Wyatt)