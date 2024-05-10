Texans Waive RB Gerrid Doaks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans waived RB Gerrid Doaks on Friday.

Doaks, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cincinnati in 2021. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad as a rookie.

He re-signed with Miami to a futures deal in 2022 but was among their final cuts. He signed with the Texans in September 2022 and has since bounced on and off of their practice squad ever since.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four years at Cincinnati, Doaks rushed for 1,712 yards on 331 carries (5.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.