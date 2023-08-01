AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier answered reporter questions about the team potentially adding RB Dalvin Cook, noting that they will remain comfortable at the position no matter what happens with Cook.

“With those guys, we feel good that we have quality NFL players,” Grier said. “Dalvin is a tremendous athlete and football player and has been a productive player in this league. I think that’s why everyone’s looking at him. People would love him. Whether it works out with us or anyone, we’re just very happy with the group we have.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh explained that QB Aaron Rodgers has an advanced cadence system that keeps the defense on their toes.

“Standing back there and just listening, I’d jump every play,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “It’s a pretty advanced cadence. I’ve even talked to Coach [Matt] LaFleur about it in Green Bay. A lot of guys are learning it, we’re straining to learn it. It’s an advanced cadence system, so he’s straining both sides of the ball.”

Saleh added that OL Mekhi Becton is progressing and is gaining more confidence in his knee holding up.

“Mekhi has had back-to-back really good practices,” Saleh said. “He’s been able to finish all the way through and he’s getting stronger on that knee. I think he’s getting more confidence in it. The big thing for him is rather than rush to be a first teamer, let’s rush and see us get through a game and have that ability to finish a game, a practice, a week. There’s no denying his talent, but right now it’s about building confidence, building strength, the endurance. Once all that comes, then we’ll take the next step and see how he can perform with the 1s and all that.”

Josina Anderson reports that the Jets Dalvin Cook was in a rush to sign a deal with the team following their meeting. didn’t believe RBwas in a rush to sign a deal with the team following their meeting.

The Jets worked out CB Isaiah Dunn. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

The Patriots are shoring up their offense and selected Troy C Jake Andrews in the fourth round of the draft, who got a glowing review from his former HC Jon Sumrall.

“He’s a battler, a competitive dude, a blue-collar guy. I think it’s a perfect match,” Sumrall told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “If you say a ‘New England Patriot kind of guy,’ Jake Andrews is not just a ‘Yeah’ he’s a ‘Hell yeah! He’s made up of the right stuff and has the right kind of wiring if you will. Extremely tough. Dependable. A tremendous teammate. Loves the game and the details of what goes into being a great O-lineman. It’s a lot of fun as a football coach to coach a Jake Andrews-type guy.”

Andrews will be coached by new OL coach Adrian Klemm, who drew praise from former Pats coach Dante Scarnecchia.

“Adrian is a really good coach,” Scarnecchia said. “I was really impressed with the way he conducted his practices [in college], the demands he put him on the players. No-nonsense guy. I think he’ll do a great job here.”

Patriots worked out OL Tyran Hunt, DB Eric Smith, OL Micah Vanterpool, and OL Caleb Chandler. (Aaron Wilson)