AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Chris Jones, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton makes it sound as though the team could keep QB Ben DiNucci as a third quarterback on the roster behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

“I just kind of look at the roster and make decisions based on that team and that year,” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a calmness about him, a little poise. He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season. That’s why he’s here.”

Payton says they intend to get RB Javonte Williams some work this preseason, potentially in the second game. (Chris Tomasson)

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Broncos are still interested in signing free agent RB Dalvin Cook.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley spoke highly of CB Asante Samuel, Jr. and said that his ability to play both from the slot and outside has been a great chess piece for the defense.

“Asante in his first two years, he has started every single game of his pro career,” Staley said, via Chargers Wire. “There has not been one game that he has been active for that he has not been a starter. He has earned that. He has gotten better and better both years. Going into this training camp, we’ve been able to see the versatility that we know that he has, but because of our depth and quality, we feel like we can put him in there more,” Staley added. He’s really improved inside because it’s a position that’s difficult to master, especially the way we play. We put a lot on that position. It’s not an easy position to play for us. It’s a feature position in our defense.” Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic that they’ll be able to come to an agreement on a contract extension with DL Chris Jones. “I had a conversation with someone this morning that’s involved in negotiations — they still feel really optimistic [that] they are going to get it done,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said, via Chiefs Wire. “The number Chris Jones wants is — it’s a big number, it’s a big number.” Russini predicts that the team will hopefully have their star defensive lineman locked up by the end of training camp. “Every conversation I have had with [Chiefs sources] over the last few months has been nothing but – understanding his value, understanding his role on this team, we want to get this done, we feel good we are going to get this done, we are optimistic,” Russini continued. “That’s one of those where I think it feels a little icky right now, but I think it’s going to work out by the time we get to at least the third, fourth week of camp here.”