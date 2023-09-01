AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Devon Achane, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen believes they’ve built a “special group” going into 2023 and they aren’t listening to “outside noise.”

“One thing I do know is it’s hard to win in this league, it’s hard to win consistently in this league,” Allen said, via MadDogRadio. “But the type of men that we have in this facility, in this locker room, it’s a special group. So I don’t really hear all that outside noise. I know the type of guys that we have, the energy and the juice that we can bring and how special this team can be.”

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Bills have just $3.3 million left in available cap space.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was non-committal about RB Devon Achane (shoulder) being available for Week 1 and they’ll observe him before the game: “We shall see… I would expect him to get some prep work before that game,” via Adam Beasley.

McDaniel said they decided to put RB Jeff Wilson on injured reserve after suffering "a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues" but could see him returning at some point this season, via Marcel Louis Jacques.

on injured reserve after suffering “a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues” but could see him returning at some point this season, via Marcel Louis Jacques. The Dolphins and Packers were both willing to give RB Jonathan Taylor a contract that made him among the highest paid running backs in the league. (Josina Anderson)

Jets

Jets RB Dalvin Cook had his first practice with the team this week after some time off for the birth of his child. Cook either is still getting a grasp on his role or was playing coy when asked about the Jets’ vision for him in 2023.

“I don’t know. I’m kind of excited to see,” Cook said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I’ve got a great skill set. I come with a unique skill set. I can catch the ball out of the backfield, and I can be explosive in any position on the offense. I’m just looking forward to how they use me.”

The Jets still have RB Breece Hall who they’re being careful with as he returns from a torn ACL, but Cook said his addition shouldn’t take away from Hall, who looked like a future star before being hurt last year.

“The talent that Breece has — the young talent he has — we’re going to be something special together,” Cook said.

Cook has been training on his own all offseason and still has a couple of weeks to get into shape for the regular season. He expects to have no limitations.

“You never know until you go out there and do it,” he said. “I think once you’re out there, everything goes out the window. It’s kind of like, ‘Let’s play ball.’ The conditioning part is going to take care of itself. Other than that, I’ve been working my tail off. I’m ready to go play.”