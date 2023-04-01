AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Patriots, Mike Gesicki

Bills

Despite coming to the edge of death on a football field last season, Bills S Damar Hamlin still wants to resume his playing career at some point if he’s able. He has the full support of the Bills, with HC Sean McDermott saying they’ll be behind Hamlin whether he decides to play or not and whenever that decision might be. He points out Hamlin’s return goes far beyond just the physical repair players are somewhat accustomed to making.

“The best thing we can do is support him all the way through this, and that is a big piece of it that is mind, body and spirit,” McDermott said via NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “It’s just not physically like, hey, in the weight room, it’s the mental piece as well.”

“The amount of courage it’s going to take to re-engage again is unbeknownst to many of us,” McDermott added.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says he is comfortable with where QB Tua Tagovailoa currently is regarding his health.

“This is something that our training staff and Tua have been attacking every day,” McDaniel told Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “He’s in a great spot. Having gone to see a doctor in Pittsburgh, got clear from him, and then had to do written tests, memorization.”

“I’m encouraged about the work that he’s doing for preventative injuries with his core and his neck training,” McDaniel continued. “His jiu-jitsu stuff has been outstanding, so doing all the things that we can control to best position us, and he’s in a great place because of that. He’s excited.”

Dolphins backup QB Mike White spoke about what his role would be with the team as Tua is currently expected to be the starter when healthy.

“As far as my role, I mean as any backup quarterback, it’s to support the guy and do whatever you can,” White said. “I think some of the best quarterback rooms I’ve been a part of is just everyone has a voice and everyone has a say, and it’s a really good dialogue in the room and support systems and it makes going to work fun. Whenever you have that relationship in the quarterback room, obviously healthy competition and all that good stuff, but when you’re supporting the guy and saying, ‘hey man, this is what I see.’ Or when it’s your turn and you ask like, ‘hey guys, are you seeing any of this?’ That’s been the best rooms I’ve been around, and that’s kind of my plan of action going into it is just being a sounding board for whoever and helping however I can.”

Patriots

Patriots’ new TE Mike Gesicki said he’s known OC Bill O’Brien since he was in high school and is excited to play under New England’s recently hired offensive coordinator.

“So I knew OB going all the way back to my high school days. So it was funny after we agreed on everything and he called me ten years later now,” Gesicki said, via the team’s official site. “But it’s exciting to finally be able to play for him and already having those relationships formed, so I’m excited.”