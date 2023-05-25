AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Regarding the Broncos cutting K Brandon McManus , HC Sean Payton mentioned the cap space was a factor and there may be a “player or two” they want to sign: “You’re constantly looking at what’s the best interest of your team. … And a lot of times money and what your musts are… There may be a player or two we’re still looking to sign so we factored a lot of that in & we made that decision,” per Chris Tomasson.

, HC mentioned the cap space was a factor and there may be a “player or two” they want to sign: “You’re constantly looking at what’s the best interest of your team. … And a lot of times money and what your musts are… There may be a player or two we’re still looking to sign so we factored a lot of that in & we made that decision,” per Chris Tomasson. Broncos QB Russell Wilson said he is feeling “lean and mean” but wouldn’t mention how much weight he’s lost over the offseason: “I feel great. I feel lean and mean ready to go. And focused…. I’m not worried about that, I’m not counting. All I know is I’m excited to play again,” per Mike Klis.

said he is feeling “lean and mean” but wouldn’t mention how much weight he’s lost over the offseason: “I feel great. I feel lean and mean ready to go. And focused…. I’m not worried about that, I’m not counting. All I know is I’m excited to play again,” per Mike Klis. Payton said RB Javonte Williams (knee) has been a limited participant in OTAs. (Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs LT Donovan Smith said it’s apparent why Kansas City is a perennial contender.

“The way that they prepare from top to bottom, coaches to players — it’s good to see,” Smith said, via PFT. “The locker room is good, you obviously see the camaraderie that they have, hanging out with each other and what not. I’m kind of just still feeling my way around, figuring some things out. But other than that, everything’s been smooth.”

Smith was limited to 13 games in 2022 due to injuries. He announced that he’s fully healthy and ready to compete this year.

“It was a little frustrating,” Smith said. “Obviously, I played with a lot more injuries than I probably should have. But, it’s just something that we do. We go out there, we sacrifice our bodies to go out there for the greater good of the team. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish the way that we wanted. But it is what it is. New beginning, new journey. I’m healthy, I’m fresh, and feeling real good.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams said he has a good relationship with HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler , who are both encouraging him to speak up as a leader: “I love my head coach and general manager. I’ve never been encouraged to use my voice and share my opinion as much as I have with these guys. I’m unapologetically me,” per Taylor Bisciotti.

said he has a good relationship with HC and GM , who are both encouraging him to speak up as a leader: “I love my head coach and general manager. I’ve never been encouraged to use my voice and share my opinion as much as I have with these guys. I’m unapologetically me,” per Taylor Bisciotti. Adams reiterated he still enjoys playing in Las Vegas: “At the end of the day, I’m a Raider and I love being here,” per Paul Gutierrez.

McDaniels confirmed he has a close relationship with Adams despite his recent comments about the direction of the organization: “Tae and I have a great relationship. I know he and Dave [Ziegler] do as well. He’s here every day…I don’t think there’s much drama here…just looking forward to Year 2.” (Gutierrez)

Franchise RB Josh Jacobs still hasn’t signed his franchise tender. McDaniels responded there is “nothing to report” on the matter: “There’s nothing really to report on that front. I stand by what I’ve said all along — love the player and the person and I’ll be excited when I see him,” per ProFootballTalk.