AFC Notes: David Njoku, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns TE David Njoku is working on developing his chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson and making sure his body is in the right shape in order to avoid more injuries.

“Next step is just to get one percent better every day, really,” Njoku said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “That’s pretty much been the steps throughout my career. Just find one thing and then just get better at that and see how we all progress. The sky’s the limit. We have an opportunity to do something that never has ever been done here. So we try to take it one day at a time, focus on what we can control, and just handle it like that.”

Ravens

Ravens G Kevin Zeitler would like to finish his career in Baltimore but is also looking to help the team get another Super Bowl victory.

“When it comes to that side of this business, of course, you always would love to when you’re in a place this good, you’d love to finish out your career here,” Zeitler said, via RavensWire.com. “I have no intention of stopping anytime soon. Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear [that] I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon. But, honestly, that side doesn’t really matter. When I’m here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Elandon Roberts is a veteran but is still attempting to learn a new defense in Pittsburgh and is thankful for the help of his teammates.

“The good thing about here is nobody is afraid to ask anyone for help,” Roberts said, via SteelersWire.com. “So, you know if you need help, man I don’t care if I’m looking at something at it’s Cover 2, and I’m kinda weird about it, Pat P right there, I’m gonna ask Pat P.”