AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Mac Jones, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

In a recent interview with All Things Covered, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins indicated via his body language that he would not be interested in playing for the Jets or Patriots, but would like to play for the Bills and Chiefs.

Hopkins also tweeted that he isn't looking for a raise.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes there’s room for one more addition to the Jets’ pass-catching group but he’s highly doubtful that it’s a trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins , as between his salary and Arizona’s asking price in draft compensation, he’d be far too expensive.

Cimini mentions Jets LT Mekhi Becton is down 40 pounds and is about 350 pounds now. He also might be returning to left tackle, as he prefers that side and there's some thought the switch to the right side last year may have contributed to reinjuring his knee.

The Jets signed DL Quinton Jefferson and Cimini writes the team thinks he could be a better fit in their attacking 4-3 system as a starter next to DT Quinnen Williams.

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones says he and his teammates are looking forward to working with new OC Bill O’Brien, who was also his offensive coordinator at Alabama.

“I think we’re all excited for this next year, and it just starts with putting your head down and going to work,” Jones said, via Boston.com. “We’ve got a great group of guys, and it’s all about how you come together as a team — players, coaches, everybody. So I’m excited to work with [O’Brien], and I know we all are, and it’s gonna be a great year. We’ve just gotta put the work in.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentions UCLA WR Jake Bobo and Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark were among the more notable names present at the Patriots’ local pro day.

and Coastal Carolina DT were among the more notable names present at the Patriots’ local pro day. Reiss notes new Patriots QB Trace McSorley has a head start on the third quarterback job unless New England drafts a quarterback for the third straight year.