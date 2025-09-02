AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Jonnu Smith, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor, QB Joe Burrow, and LB Logan Wilson weighed in on the team keeping wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and noted that they have both had stints where they weren’t able to play.

“We’ve got tremendous players. Any time they can be healthy, walk on the field together and continue to put that stress on the other team, it gives us a lot of confidence as a team,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

“Ja’Marr barely practiced at all before the first game last year,” Burrow added. “That was tough gameplan-wise, timing-wise, rhythm-wise.”

“I know Tee’s been on a different journey than I have with two different boats we’ve been in,” Chase told ESPN. “But we just basically added our boats together now and just learning from each other, building with each other.”

“It’s always better, in terms of being able to start fast, when you have all your guys out there on the field,” Wilson noted. “As an offense, they’re picking up where they left off last year. And I think they’ve only gotten better from where they were last year at this point in training camp.”

Ravens

Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins believes RB Derrick Henry is well on track to earn a Hall of Fame bid.

“I think his track record speaks for itself — what he’s done in Tennessee, what he’s done here and what he’s going to continue to do here,” Hopkins said, via ESPN. “I think Derrick is obviously on track, but [he] and I, I think we’re definitely present in what we’re doing and not looking forward — and that’s trying to win games for the Ravens right now. I think everyone knows, potentially, where he could be, and I feel like he does as well.”

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard added that Henry can play in the NFL for as long as he wants.

“I mean the way he takes care of his body, the way he loves the game and how hard he plays, I think he can play however long he wants to play,” Ricard said of Henry, who estimated that he spends nearly $250,000 a year on body maintenance. “I think it’s really up to him.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Jonnu Smith said OC Arthur Smith has been instrumental in his career, and he’s excited to keep learning from him.

“I trust his vision, I trust his football IQ,” Smith said, via PFT. “He’s a guy who has been on both sides of the ball and has been able to see things from different perspectives. I’ve learned a lot from Art, and I’m excited to build on it.”