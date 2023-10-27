AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor had high praise of veteran WR Tyler Boyd on fighting for a first down against the Seahawks in Week 6.

“He knows this just based on his history with me,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Inquirer. “The choice route he caught and then strained for that first down, to not put us in a third and one situation, was equally as big of a point to me that kept that drive alive.”

Boyd has felt pleased with his performance so far this year but points out they haven’t been productive enough as an offense.

“I feel pretty good about (this year), but it could be way better,” Boyd said. “If you’ve seen this offense go, it’s not where we would like. Everybody can agree with that. I’m not satisfied for sure. We got to keep pushing.”

Taylor called Boyd a reliable player for them given he’s firm understanding of how their system operates.

“What you appreciate about TB is he’s reliable,” Taylor said. “He knows our system. He knows how to operate within the system. And he’s always available when you need him.”

Browns

When questioned about his desire to play, Browns QB Deshaun Watson shot back that he’s worked hard to get back on the field and feels people are creating unnecessary controversy.

“Why wouldn’t I want to play? I just worked my ass off for two years to get back to playing, so why wouldn’t I want to play? This is what I’ve been doing since I was six years old, so why wouldn’t I want to play” I see the same things, I see all the narratives, this and that,” Watson said, via ProFootballTalk. “All that stuff is just trying to cause controversy and commotion. I’m fine. I’m happy. I’m not happy with the injury. I’m in a great space mentally, I’m in a great space spiritually.”

Watson said surgery has never been suggested as a possible option for his shoulder injury, via Andrew Siciliano.

Watson felt like his shoulder “wasn’t right” during Week 7’s game and it became a concern after taking his first hit: “Got a little taste, three or four series. At the end of the day, it wasn’t right.” (Siciliano)

Watson is now focused on rehabbing and isn’t sure whether he rushed back to play: “Just rehabbing … be back as soon as I possibly can… I don’t know…hope to play as soon as possible. Just have to go through the process again, get it as strong as possible,” via Zac Jackson.

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett said he’s going to feed WR George Pickens in single coverage.

“I always want to give him opportunities,” Pickett said, via PFT. “I’ve been preaching that since I got here. He’s a guy that if he’s one-on-one, he’s gotta get the football. He’s too good of a player not to give those opportunities to.”