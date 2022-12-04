AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

Deshaun Watson
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the NFL has been informed Browns QB Deshaun Watson “has made progress” in his league-mandated treatment program that was a part of his reinstatement from suspension.
- Jones points out the NFL pushed for Watson to go to behavioral treatment, which is distinct from therapy, with the goal of helping Watson recognize he caused harm with his actions and change to not cause harm in the future. He was suspended after more than two dozen women filed lawsuits alleging various degrees of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
- The league and NFLPA worked together to find a professional evaluator who composed a plan for Watson’s treatment that would be executed by Cleveland-area clinicians. Per Jones, updates in a general sense have been given to the NFL and NFLPA medical staff, and treatment is expected to continue even now that the suspension has been lifted, though it’s not clear for how long.
- Jones says the league was disappointed by Watson’s press conference following the announcement of a settlement between his camp and the league on a suspension but is hopeful the treatment will lead to better accountability in the future.
- Jones also digs into why Watson’s first game back from suspension is against the Texans, his former team. That raised eyebrows about the NFL potentially trying to juice the ratings but the league pointed out to Jones that the game will be in the 1 PM window and only available in local markets.
- An 11-game suspension is about halfway between the initial six-game suspension imposed by the arbitrator and the full season the NFL was pushing for. Per Jones, that’s where the two sides landed during negotiations.
- A source told Mark Maske of the Washington Post: “The treatment program advisors told the NFLPA and NFL behavioral experts that [Watson] has made strides.”
Browns
- Browns DE Myles Garrett on the rusty play from QB Deshaun Watson: “We don’t expect him to be Superman out there. He hasn’t played in two years.” (Albert Breer)
- Watson on not having a strong game in his first one back this season: “I’ll just say I felt every one of those 700 days.” (Breer)
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, it is now mathematically improbable for Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to play enough snaps to qualify the conditional pick Carolina traded for him to the Browns to become a fourth instead of a fifth.
- Mayfield needed to hit 70 percent of the snaps to meet the condition but has played just 372 of the team’s 705 snaps this year. Jones writes he’d need to play five and a half games at his current pace to hit 70 percent and there are only five games left.
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced that the knee injury suffered by QB Lamar Jackson would not be season-ending and that he would need to undergo testing to determine the extent of the injury.
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews on QB Tyler Huntley‘s play against the Broncos: “Calm. His game is polished.” (Jamison Hensley)
