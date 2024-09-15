AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano points out Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s contract had language protecting his guarantees if he was suspended in 2022 and 2023 for something related to the sexual misconduct lawsuits he faced or other events he disclosed to the club in writing.
- However, the language does not appear to apply should Watson be suspended for this latest lawsuit alleging sexual assault, which potentially could give the Browns an out on the remaining $92 million in guarantees Watson is owed in 2025 and 2026.
- Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson cannot be suspended for any alleged conduct policy violation from the “same or substantially similar conduct” prior to the agreement.
- However, Jones adds the NFL can investigate and discipline Watson for any incident “involving the use or threat of physical force or a weapon, or which becomes the subject of a criminal charge.”
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the belief is Steelers QB Russell Wilson will resume his status as the starter once he’s healthy from his calf injury. Fowler explains that Pittsburgh thinks Wilson has a stronger command of the offense than QB Justin Fields and it would take an explosive performance by Fields to maintain his hold on the starting job.
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on listing QB Russell Wilson (calf) questionable Sunday: “If his availability is questionable, then starting is less so.” (Ian Rapoport)
Ravens
- Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley after the Week 2 loss to the Raiders: “We’re too good of a team to let that one slip away.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said CB Nate Wiggins was in a car accident a few days ago and he’ll be okay but he’s out for Week 2. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh wants to see how OLB Kyle Van Noy feels after practicing before deciding on his status for Sunday. (Zrebiec)
- Ravens LB Odafe Oweh ($20,050) and LB Roquan Smith ($16,883) were fined for Unnecessary Roughness.
