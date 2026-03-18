AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, A.J. Brown, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

It was reported that teams have inquired about trading for Dolphins RB De’Von Achane, but Miami has maintained that he is unavailable. Earlier this offseason, Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said they want to keep Achane and will have extension talks with him.

“He’s a marvelous player,” Sullivan said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We want him to be part of this thing moving forward… De’Von Achane is a difference maker. He’s a three-down back, a home run [hitter]…We will have those conversations with him as well as some other guys as we move down the road, but that’s going to be later in the summer.”

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer and LB Jordyn Brooks are also entering the final years of their contracts. Sullivan highly praised both players, while also noting that Patrick Paul is shaping up as a solid left tackle.

“Center Aaron Brewer is a really good player. His ability to play in space [stands out]. He plays much bigger than his listed size. [Linebacker] Jordyn Brooks is a really good player. He can run, good instincts, will strike you. Patrick Paul is a good left tackle…a huge man with length,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan mentioned that he remains open to possible trades and that “any player” is available at the right price.

“There are players that we see as building blocks as we move down the road… my job as the general manager is if the phone rings, I have to listen. Any player is tradable at a certain price, but there are certain guys that we definitely want to be part of the long-term future that are on this roster currently that we think are the right kind of guys.”

Jets

Former Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker signed with New England this offseason after playing out his first-round rookie deal. Vera-Tucker had nothing but good things to say about the organization, but admitted that he felt a fresh start was needed.

“A fresh start was what I think I needed. When you have three accidents, it sucks …” Vera-Tucker said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But I really enjoyed my time the past five years. Nothing but respect for everybody in that building, and the fans. I do hope they win a lot of games, just not against us.”

Patriots

Reports indicate the Patriots are interested in acquiring A.J. Brown from the Eagles. When asked about potentially trading for Brown, GM Eliot Wolf responded that they will “explore anything” that will help the team.

“We’ll explore anything we think can help the team,” Wolf said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

New England also elected to release veteran WR Stefon Diggs. Wolf was asked if they approached Diggs about returning on a reduced salary, responding: “We talked about a variety of options, and ultimately went in this direction.”

The Patriots were quick to announce that they will not deviate from Will Campbell as their left tackle following his struggles in the Super Bowl. Wolf explained they knew who would be on the market at left tackle and who would be available at No. 31 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“We know who the free agents are going to be at left tackle, we know who’s in the draft at left tackle, we know we’re picking 31st,” Wolf said. “If there’s somebody that’s a better left tackle than Will Campbell that’s available, we’ll look at anything. Just not sure how realistic that is at this time.”