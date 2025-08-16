AFC Notes: Dillon Gabriel, Cameron Heyward, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals’ first-round DE Shemar Stewart caused a stir in practice when knocking QB Joe Burrow to the ground after losing his balance during a pass rush, resulting in a scuffle between Stewart and G Lucas Patrick. Cincinnati C Ted Karras commented on the situation, saying Stewart’s lack of awareness “warranted a response.”

“I think we got a little loose from an o-line perspective today, and I think some things transpired today that warranted a response, and I thought Lucas delivered that,” center Ted Karras said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I thought we handled it well overall, it wasn’t like a shutdown the practice type of scuffle, and probably about time we had one of those.”

Karras wants Stewart to be “smarter” in that situation, but understands their offensive line needs to improve protection.

“Just be smarter … great player, (but) that’s all of our hopes and dreams right there,” Karras said. “We’ve got to do better, that’s on us.”

Patrick is taking it as an opportunity to learn and improve.

“Gotta protect No. 9, starts with me up front,” Patrick said. “I gotta play better and protect better, but you can’t let No. 9 get hit.”

Browns

Browns’ third-round QB Dillon Gabriel has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was able to participate in Cleveland’s joint practice with the Eagles this week. Gabriel was unsure if he would play in Saturday’s preseason game against Philadelphia, but wound up starting.

“I don’t know if I can answer that question, but I will say, I do feel better from day one, and it’s just been a good progression,” Gabriel said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, you just want to keep stacking it that way and keep feeling better. So, want to continue that trend.”

Gabriel reiterated prior to the game that his availability was up to their coaching staff.

“I have no clue what’s going to happen. I’m just right where my feet are,” Gabriel said. “But time will tell, and we’ll see what happens, but that’s up to the coaches, and, you know, we got a lot of time up to that point.”

Steelers

Steelers’ veteran DT Cameron Heyward is currently holding in for a new contract. Heyward intimated he is willing to miss regular-season games if he doesn’t receive a new deal but hopes to play in Week 1.

“There are definitely options out there that could reflect that,” Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “My goal is to be out here, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve had to be honest with myself to be ready for every option. And has it gone the way I wanted to go? No. If it did, I would be out there playing and practicing, but I’d like to put this in the rearview mirror and worry about ball and worry about [the] New York Jets [in] Week 1.”

Heyward is disappointed that negotiations have lasted this long.

“Can’t say I’m not disappointed in where we’re at,” Heyward said. “I think it’s pretty simple with how it could be handled. There’s been reporting about how it could be done, but I just wish I could just be out there, not having to worry about this.”

Heyward understands he signed a two-year, $29 million deal last offseason, but wants to be “valued” for his contributions after receiving an All-Pro selection in 2024.

“I’m looking to be valued,” Heyward said. “I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field, so it’s hard for me, after the year I’ve had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at. I understand. I signed a contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told him when I have an All-Pro year expecting me to come back and you can look at the contract and see what it was. But I think everybody kind of giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation to go out there and prove it.”