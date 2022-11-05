AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Elijah Moore

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is confident about their team and feels they have enough potential to be successful in the playoffs.

“I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively, and we’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” Tagovailoa said, via NFL.com. “We’re not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one.”

Tagovailoa added that they are fully capable of winning this year’s Super Bowl.

“I would say I have full belief that we are capable [of winning a Super Bowl],” said Tagovailoa.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he expects recently acquired OLB Bradley Chubb and RB Jeff Wilson to play in Week 9 but there are “multiple variables” on their amount of playing time. (Albert Breer)

Jets

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson lamented how his injury seemed to come at a time when he was beginning to feel comfortable in games.

“I was getting warm. I could tell,” Johnson told The New York Post. “Every game I was getting more comfortable, making more plays, but I don’t think I’m going to miss a beat.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Jets are moving forward with WR Denzel Mims and he’s now a part of their weekly game plan.

and he’s now a part of their weekly game plan. Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Corey Davis (MCL) has been ruled out from Week 9 but should return following their Week 10 bye. (Ian Rapoport)

said WR (MCL) has been ruled out from Week 9 but should return following their Week 10 bye. (Ian Rapoport) Saleh believes “something switched” for Mims in their system and he “absolutely” has a chance to retain a starting role once Davis returns. (Connor Hughes)

Elijah Moore

Jets WR Elijah Moore spoke to reporters about his plans to play in Week 9.

“I’m here,” Moore said, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “And I’m going to stay here. So why not be super, super positive? I‘m definitely human. I have my moments. Every day I wake up, it starts over. It’s a new day. So yeah, I feel good.”

Moore also downplayed the lack of chemistry between himself and QB Zach Wilson.

“We had a great week of practice,” Moore said of Wilson. “I feel good about the plan. . . . So you know, we’re just ready to play on Sunday. Last year I felt like we had good chemistry and we’re running the same type of plays. So yeah, man. It definitely starts in practice. So whether it’s staying after, or going over more film, I feel like we’re definitely doing a good job starting this week of doing that.”