AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins S Eric Rowe said QB Tua Tagovailoa has looked better heading into his second year.

“He’s always had accuracy. That was never a problem. He always had the zip, always had the power.,” Rowe said, via Barry Jackson. “I just believe it’s that year-two jump that everyone needs to make from their rookie year. And obviously the type of offense. Last year, I even noticed his playbook was condensed to slants and bubbles. They really wouldn’t let him show his arm. Now seeing training camp, a lot more deep routes, they’re allowing him the opportunity to throw it deep. That’s what we need.”

TE Durham Smythe mentioned Tagovailoa has had an increase in confidence.

“It just seems like confidence. That’s a big thing for year-one to year-two players. He understands the offense, yada, yada, has got a great arm. Everyone says that. Everyone knows that. But confidence year one to year two, that’s big. If he continues to develop that, the sky’s the limit.”

Jets

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins has high expectations for the team’s defensive front this year, and expects them to “dominate.”

“I expect it to be damn good,” Rankins said, via New York Post. “I’ve played with some dudes, but the dudes I’m playing with now in this scheme, I feel like the sky’s the limit. I feel like whoever we roll out there, teams better, excuse my French again, they better buckle their [bleep]. We’re coming. When that group gets tired, the next group is coming. We expect to do that for 60 minutes, a full football game week in and week out and dominate.”

Rankins feels the Jets have the personnel to create havoc on opposing offenses this season.

“We’ve got a lot of real dudes in the room. … We’ve got a room full of guys where everyone can hold their own and make plays and take over a game,” Rankins stated.

Patriots

Patriots QB Cam Newton offered some support for WR N’Keal Harry, who requested a trade out of New England this offseason.

“I’ve always had the confidence in Dough Boy (Harry) to be what he is,” Newton said, via PatriotsWire.com. “He’s still not scratching the surface. He’s believing it, and you guys are seeing it, which is good for his confidence. But nevertheless he’s taking the initiative and he’s more comfortable. I think before the play is even called, he understands the personnel groupings, he understands what Josh is trying to do to him and for him — and with him. And I think that’s important. Once he understands that piece, that’s when the game can kind of slow down for him and it just becomes running a great route and catching the football.”