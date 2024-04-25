Patriots In Active Extension Talks With DT Christian Barmore

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are “motivated” in active extension talks with DT Christian Barmore.

Barmore is set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024.

Barmore, 24, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus.

In 2023, Barmore appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.