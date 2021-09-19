AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores on the injury to starting QB Tua Tagovailoa: “We’ll see where we’re at with Tua next week. But if he can’t go it’s next man up.” (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets DE Carl Lawson is still mentally in-tune to the season and what’s happening around him, even though he won’t appear in a Jets uniform until 2022.

“I feel great,” Lawson said, via NJ.com. “To me, this isn’t a rehab year to be honest. It’s a time to improve on everything. Yeah, I’m out and I’m bummed I can’t play right now, but I can improve everything else. I’m feeling great, optimistic as I always am.”

As soon as the game film was uploaded from the Jets’ loss to the Panthers, Lawson began devouring it.

“I’m playing this season in my mind, as weird as that sounds,” Lawson said. “I’m still going to meetings. I just want to be seen and if I need to be heard, if I have something to say, I’ll say it. Other than not participating physically, it’s business as usual. I’m trying to improve while I’m not playing. This isn’t a rehab year in my mind, it’s a get-better year.”

Lawson doesn’t have any doubt in his mind that he’ll return stronger than he was pre-injury. He believes that being mentally tough and focused throughout the recovery process is key to returning to form.

“Most of the time, I feel like the two major things with injury is not doing everything you can in the early stages because that sets you (back) for the rest of your life, and then there’s the mental part of it,” he said. “The body heals way before the mind. Fortunately and unfortunately, my mind has been very calloused. I’m not concerned. I’m upset I can’t contribute to the team, but the idea of me not coming back better than I was doesn’t pass through my mind at all.”

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh said that WR Denzel Mims has to be better than Jeff Smith and Keelan Cole in order to get playing time. (Connor Hughes)

A source tells the Athletic’s Connor Hughes Jets WR Denzel Mims had a great week of practice and “destroyed” the starting unit as a member of the scout team. However, he was still a healthy scratch in Week 2.

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes the Patriots would prefer to keep OL Michael Onwenu at guard despite him playing significant snaps at right tackle last season because they believe his ceiling is dramatically higher at that position.

Reiss expects the Patriots to elevate K Nick Folk to the active roster permanently while they stash rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.

to the active roster permanently while they stash rookie K on injured reserve. Per Reiss, Patriots OT Yasir Durant, acquired in a preseason trade from the Chiefs, has hopped OT Justin Herron on the depth chart.