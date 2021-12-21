AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

When the Dolphins moved former first-round LT Austin Jackson inside to guard earlier this season, it was panned as a desperate move by a struggling team. But as Miami’s season has stabilized, so too has Jackson’s play. He’s been far less of a liability at left guard than left tackle.

“I definitely think moving to guard has enhanced my career and me as a player,” Jackson said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Just the knowledge that it’s given me as an offensive lineman, it’s forced me to really focus on my technique, which is something I think I needed at tackle as well. Playing guard is definitely going to help me become a better and greater player than I am and will be.”

Patriots

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick said sixth-round S Joshuah Bledsoe dealt with two wrist surgeries this year: “Nice to have him out there.” (Mike Giardi)

Patriots activated TE Dalton Keene from the COVID-19 list.