AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
When the Dolphins moved former first-round LT Austin Jackson inside to guard earlier this season, it was panned as a desperate move by a struggling team. But as Miami’s season has stabilized, so too has Jackson’s play. He’s been far less of a liability at left guard than left tackle.
“I definitely think moving to guard has enhanced my career and me as a player,” Jackson said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Just the knowledge that it’s given me as an offensive lineman, it’s forced me to really focus on my technique, which is something I think I needed at tackle as well. Playing guard is definitely going to help me become a better and greater player than I am and will be.”
Jets
- Jets placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve.
- Jets placed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and CB Michael Carter on the COVID-19 list.
- Jets activated QB Mike White from the COVID-19 list.
- Jets claimed S Will Parks off of waivers from the Dolphins.
- Jets signed OL Isaiah Williams and DL Freedom Akinmoladun to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick said sixth-round S Joshuah Bledsoe dealt with two wrist surgeries this year: “Nice to have him out there.” (Mike Giardi)
- Patriots activated TE Dalton Keene from the COVID-19 list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!