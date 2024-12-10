Patriots Signing K John Parker Romo To PS

Mike Garafolo reports that the Patriots are signing K John Parker Romo to their practice squad just one day after he cleared waivers after being let go by the Vikings.

Romo also had stints with the Bears, Lions, and Saints before making his regular season debut with Minnesota.

Romo, 27, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Saints waived Romo before re-signing him a few days later. Unfortunately, Romo only lasted a few days in New Orleans before the team released him again.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 off-season but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad before being released in October and catching on with the Vikings.

In 2024, Romo has appeared in four games for the Vikings and made 11 of his 12 field goal attempts and converted on seven of his eight extra-point attempts.